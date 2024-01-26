Texier scored a shorthanded goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Texier's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, his first such goal since the 2019-20 campaign. The 24-year-old forward entered Thursday on a nine-game point drought before his big goal. Texier is at seven tallies, 14 points, 60 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances, primarily filling a bottom-six role.