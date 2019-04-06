Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: NHL debut comes at perfect time
Texier generated two hits and three empty shots on goal in his NHL debut Friday -- en route to a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.
Texier saw 11:49 of ice time, and while the Frenchman missed the scoresheet, Columbus' second-round (45th overall) pick from 2017 can take pride in the fact that he participated in a key contest that resulted in the Jackets clinching a playoff berth.
