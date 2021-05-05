Texier is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play Wednesday against Nashville.
Texier has only missed four games all season, but with just two games left in the Blue Jackets' campaign after Wednesday, it seems likely that Texier may not suit up against until 2021-22.
