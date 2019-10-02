Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Opening year on top line
Texier is expected to begin the season on the Blue Jackets' No. 1 line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official website reports.
After scoring one goal in two regular-season games and adding three points (two goals, one assist) in eight playoff contests to kick off his NHL career last year, Texier will be handed a huge assignment to begin his first full campaign by taking over Artemi Panarin's role on the top line. The 20-year-old has the speed and offensive skills to thrive alongside another talented youngster in Dubois, but Texier will need to prove himself defensively to coach John Tortorella and maintain a strong compete level to avoid getting bumped down the depth chart as the season progresses.
