Texier scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Relegated to the fourth line with Riley Nash and Emil Bemstrom, the unit led a 4-on-1 rush early in the first period which Texier finished off with a bullet from the slot past Petr Mrazek. The 20-year-old rookie only has three points through 10 games and won't have much immediate fantasy value without a bigger role, but Texier's future remains bright.