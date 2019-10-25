Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Opens scoring Thursday
Texier scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Relegated to the fourth line with Riley Nash and Emil Bemstrom, the unit led a 4-on-1 rush early in the first period which Texier finished off with a bullet from the slot past Petr Mrazek. The 20-year-old rookie only has three points through 10 games and won't have much immediate fantasy value without a bigger role, but Texier's future remains bright.
