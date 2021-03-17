Texier will miss the Blue Jackets' next two contests due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Texier missed Wednesday's practice with what is believed to be a non-COVID-19 related illness, but he'll nonetheless miss Columbus' next two games due to the league's virus protocols. Another update on his status should surface prior to Monday's matchup with Carolina.
