Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Pots first NHL goal
Texier scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
Incredibly enough, it's the first point by a Blue Jackets rookie all season. Texier didn't look out of place in his first two NHL games, and coach John Tortorella intimated after Saturday's contest that there would be room for the 19-year-old on Columbus' playoff roster, according to Alison Lukan of The Athletic. If the team is going to pull off a stunning first-round upset against the Lightning, Texier could be just the spark they need.
