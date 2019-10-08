Texier scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres.

The rookie took a pass from Nick Foligno as he was cutting through the faceoff circle and snapped the puck past Linus Ullmark for his first goal of the season. The Jackets are hoping Texier can make an impact and help supply some of the offense lost when Artemi Panarin left town, so expect the 20-year-old speedster to continue seeing top-six minutes -- especially if he keeps coming up big like this.