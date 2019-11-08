Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Quiet in return
Texier (knee) managed two shots on goal and took two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Texier missed four contests with the injury, and he wasn't able to find the scoresheet in his return. He's at three points, 17 shots and six PIM in 12 contests this season.
