Texier (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Tuesday against Buffalo, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Texier is good to go Tuesday after missing Monday's practice and being listed as a game-time decision. He has accounted for three goals, nine points and 43 shots on net over 30 games this season.
