Texier was called up to the active roster on Monday according to TSN's transactions list.
Texier was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, likely as a paper move, but is back to the active roster already. He's racked up five points in six games and should take his usual spot in the lineup for Tuesday's contest with the Panthers.
