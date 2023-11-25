Texier (illness) met up with his teammates in Raleigh on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Texier, who has sat out the last two games, could be available for Sunday's contest versus the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old has four goals and three assists in 19 appearances this season, with all seven points occurring in his last eight contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Sitting out with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Collects assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Gets first two points of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Strong preseason continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Will rejoin Columbus in 2023-24•