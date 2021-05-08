Texier (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's season finale against Detroit.

Texier will end up missing the Blue Jackets' last three games this season. He finishes the campaign with four goals and a career-high 15 points in 49 games, but Texier was more effective last season, with six goals and 13 points in just 36 appearances. The 21-year-old forward also saw his rating plummet from plus-3 last season to minus-13 this year as the Blue Jackets went from playoff contenders to bottom-feeders.