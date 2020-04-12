Texier (back) revealed last week in an Instagram story that he has been cleared to resume skating, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.

Sidelined since the beginning of January with a lumbar stress fracture, Texier looked on track to miss the remainder of the season before the NHL's ongoing shutdown opened the door for him to play again in 2019-20. With the league having no clear timeline to return to action, Texier will continue to rehab on his own, but he should gradually increase the intensity of his skating sessions. He'll have a real chance at being ready to go when the NHL resumes its season.