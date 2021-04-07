Texier was reassigned to the Blue Jackets' taxi squad Wednesday.
This is almost certainly just a paper move, so look for Texier to return to the active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay. He's tallied 13 points in 37 games this season.
