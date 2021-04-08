Texier was added to Columbus' active roster Thursday.
Texier will skate on the Blue Jackets' top line and second power-play unit Thursday versus Tampa Bay. He's tallied four goals and 13 points in 37 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Generates helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Back on active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Healthy, moved to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Tagged with non-roster status•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Out next two games•