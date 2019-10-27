Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Ruled out for rest of Saturday
Texier (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Texier will hope to heal up by Columbus' next game, Wednesday against Edmonton. Flyers forward Chris Stewart fell awkwardly on Texier's leg, but further word on the extent of Texier's injury should surface in the coming days.
