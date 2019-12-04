Texier scored a goal on one shot versus Arizona on Tuesday.

Texier ending a five-game pointless streak with his fourth goal of the season. The center logged over 15 minutes for the first time since Nov. 15, a stretch of seven games, and may be working his way back into coach John Tortorella's good graces. Given how streaky his scoring has been this year, fantasy owners may want to wait a little before inserting Texier into their lineups.