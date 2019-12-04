Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Scores goal against 'Yotes
Texier scored a goal on one shot versus Arizona on Tuesday.
Texier ending a five-game pointless streak with his fourth goal of the season. The center logged over 15 minutes for the first time since Nov. 15, a stretch of seven games, and may be working his way back into coach John Tortorella's good graces. Given how streaky his scoring has been this year, fantasy owners may want to wait a little before inserting Texier into their lineups.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Shakes off injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Set to sit 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Ruled out for rest of Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Injures leg against Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.