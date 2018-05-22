Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Secures entry-level deal
Texier inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Texier notched 13 goals, nine assists and 38 PIM in his first professional season with KalPa Kuopio of the Swedish league this season. The 18-year-old -- who was taken in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- will be given at least another year to develop overseas, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland.
