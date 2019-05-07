Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Sent down to minors
Texier was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Texier will link up with the Monsters and try to help the club climb out of a 3-0 series deficit, starting with Tuesday's Game 4 clash against AHL Toronto. The center saw action in eight Stanley Cup contests with the Jackets, in which he tallied two goals, one assist and eight shots, while averaging 11:25 of ice time. With Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel all poised to hit free agency this summer, the 19-year-old Texier should have a good shot at earning a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night in October.
