Texier (upper body) will be out for "a little bit", Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Head coach Brad Larsen relayed the bad news on Texier's status during his postgame press conference. The 22-year-old forward should be considered likely to be out through at least the All-Star break, meaning he'll likely miss the Blue Jackets' next three games. He could be placed on injured reserve in the coming days if the Blue Jackets need to free up a roster spot.