Texier (illness) is expected to return to the lineup against Carolina on Sunday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Texier sat out the past two games due to an illness. He has generated four goals, three assists and 29 shots on net in 19 games this season. Texier will probably replace Eric Robinson or Mathieu Olivier in the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Rejoins Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Unavailable Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Sitting out with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Collects assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Gets first two points of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Strong preseason continues•