Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Set to sit 2-to-4 weeks
Texier (lower body) will miss two to four weeks and was placed on injured reserve Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
This timeline gives Texier a chance to return Nov. 12 against the Golden Knights at the earliest, although it could take until the end of November. The rookie has slowly been adjusting to the NHL speed with two goals and an assist through 11 games while averaging 13:15 TOI.
