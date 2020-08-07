Texier produced an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

Texier stole the puck from John Tavares and sent Pierre-Luc Dubois the other way. Dubois made no mistake, finishing his hat trick to complete the Blue Jackets' comeback. The helper was Texier's first point of the series. The French winger managed 13 points in 36 contests during the regular season, but he could see a bump in production if he stays on Dubois' wing during the playoffs.