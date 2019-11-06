Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Shakes off injury
Texier (knee) was lifted from injured reserve Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
The Blue Jackets announced earlier that Texier would travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, and he should be ready to play Thursday against the Coyotes. The 20-year-old forward is slowly finding his way at the top level with two goals and an assist through 11 contests, and he's slated for a top-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Set to sit 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Ruled out for rest of Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Injures leg against Philly•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Pots OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.