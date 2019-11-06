Texier (knee) was lifted from injured reserve Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The Blue Jackets announced earlier that Texier would travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip, and he should be ready to play Thursday against the Coyotes. The 20-year-old forward is slowly finding his way at the top level with two goals and an assist through 11 contests, and he's slated for a top-six role.