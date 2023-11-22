Texier (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.
Texier was announced as a scratch prior to warmups. The 24-year-old has produced seven points through 19 contests this season. In Texier's absence, look for Mathieu Olivier to draw back into the lineup.
