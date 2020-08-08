Texier generated an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss versus the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Texier has collected assists in each of the last two games. The 20-year-old winger has added 11 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through four contests in the qualifying round series.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Back to full health•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Resumes skating•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: May be able to return this season•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Out indefinitely with back injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Won't play Thursday•