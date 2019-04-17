Texier scored two goals -- one on the power play and one into an empty net -- in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The rookie opened the scoring just 2:26 into the game, firing the puck past a screened Andrei Vasilevskiy, to set the tone for the Jackets as they shockingly swept the Presidents' Trophy winners. Texier also picked up a power-play assist in Game 3 for his only scoring of the first round, and the 19-year-old will look to continue supplying a spark for Columbus when they face either Boston or Toronto in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.