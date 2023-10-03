Texier picked up an assist in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Blues.

It's been a tough couple years off the ice for the 24-year-old -- Texier played in France last season to be closer to his family -- but he's back in North America and is getting a long look in a top-six role during training camp. Texier scored 11 goals and 20 points in 36 games during his last NHL action in 2021-22, and while he likely won't be a dynamic offensive asset this season even on a top line, he could be defensively responsible glue guy alongside a Patrik Laine or Adam Fantilli.