Texier was injured playing for Grenoble in France, though the severity of the problem remains unknown, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Texier has played in just two games for Grenoble in which he registered one goal, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. The 21-year-old center was likely to head back to North America soon in the lead up to the Jackets' training camp, so this injury comes at an unfortunate time. Texier saw action in just 36 games last season, in which he recorded 13 points, and figures to exceed those numbers even with the shortened 2020-21 campaign, assuming his injury isn't anything severe.