Texier (COVID-19 protocol) was listed as a non-roster player Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Texier has already been ruled out for two games due to his presence on the protocol list. His absence could extend beyond Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Out next two games•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Deposits third goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Heading back to Columbus•