Texier (knee) will join the club for its three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Texier's original 2-4 week timeline had him out of action until at least Nov. 12 versus Montreal, though he could be ahead of schedule. Once given the all-clear, the 20-year-old could slot back into a top-six role and will bump Emil Bemstrom or Kole Sherwood from the lineup.