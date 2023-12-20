Watch Now:

Texier notched two assists in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

Both points came in the second period as Texier helped set up Erik Gudbranson and Sewan Kuraly for tallies that capped a run of seven straight goals for the Blue Jackets. This was Texier's first multi-point performance since Nov. 6 and the 24-year-old has slipped to the fourth line, but he's having one of his more productive stretches of the season with two goals and four points over the last five games.

