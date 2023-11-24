Texier (illness) will miss Friday's game versus New Jersey, per the NHL media site.
It will be Columbus' second straight contest without Texier. He has four goals and seven points in 19 appearances this season. With Texier unavailable Friday, Eric Robinson is set to play in his second consecutive game.
