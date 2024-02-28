Texier (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Rangers, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
It will be Texier's second straight contest on the shelf. He has eight goals and 18 points in 54 appearances this season. Alexander Nylander, who made his Blue Jackets debut Sunday, is expected to remain in the lineup.
