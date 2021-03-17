Texier missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Texier's illness isn't COVID-19 related, but he should nonetheless be considered questionable at best for Thursday's clash with Carolina. The 21-year-old forward has picked up nine points through 30 games this season.
