Texier (personal) will return to the Blue Jackets for 2023-24.

Texier has been away from the team since March of 2022 while in his native France during his leave of absence. The 23-year-old posted 13 goals and 22 assists in 46 games with ZSC Lions in the Swiss National League. He'll likely contend for a bottom-six spot in the lineup next season, though he is currently a restricted free agent and will need a new contract.