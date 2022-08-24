Texier will remain in his native France for the 2022-23 campaign and won't be playing for the Blue Jackets this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Texier was granted a leave of absence from the team last season and that will carry forward into the upcoming campaign as well. The Jackets will allow the 22-year-old center to sign with a European club, possibly Grenoble of the French league, where he played his youth hockey before going pro in 2016-17.