Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Won't play Thursday
Texier (upper body) won't travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Texier sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers, and it will keep him out for at least one game. The Blue Jackets only have 11 healthy forwards at the moment, but Sonny Milano (upper body) or Cam Atkinson (ankle) could return to the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Departs with injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Lights lamp twice in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Scores goal against 'Yotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Shakes off injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Traveling with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.