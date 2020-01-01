Texier (upper body) won't travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Texier sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers, and it will keep him out for at least one game. The Blue Jackets only have 11 healthy forwards at the moment, but Sonny Milano (upper body) or Cam Atkinson (ankle) could return to the lineup.