Peeke was promoted to the active roster Thursday and is expected to play against the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Peeke is expected to replace Dean Kukan in the lineup Thursday despite the fact that Kukan played in all 14 games this season. It likely won't be the last time these two defensemen compete for minutes. Even when he does get onto the ice, Peeke's limited offensive upside will prevent him from offering more than low-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Picks up first NHL goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Recalled by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Ascends to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Cleared to play in minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Links up with team•