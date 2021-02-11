Peeke was promoted to the active roster Thursday and is expected to play against the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Peeke is expected to replace Dean Kukan in the lineup Thursday despite the fact that Kukan played in all 14 games this season. It likely won't be the last time these two defensemen compete for minutes. Even when he does get onto the ice, Peeke's limited offensive upside will prevent him from offering more than low-end fantasy value.