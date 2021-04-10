Peeke was promoted to Columbus' taxi squad Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Peeke will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus Chicago. He's picked up two helpers through six NHL appearances this year.
