Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Cleared to play in minors
Peeke (finger) was taken off injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Peeke spent the last 13 contests on injured reserve due to his finger injury. The Florida native figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups the rest of the way but could spend a chunk of time in the minors working his way back to full fitness. The Monsters are in action versus AHL Binghamton on Wednesday, which leaves open the door for Peeke to be recalled prior to Thursday's matchup with Carolina.
