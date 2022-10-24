Peeke scored what proved to be the game-winner Sunday as the Blue Jackets cruised past the Rangers 5-1.

Peeke, who entered Sunday with just three goals in 121 NHL games, provided a rare dose of offense Sunday. The 24-year-old blueliner notched his first goal of the season and added a plus-2 rating, two hits, and two blocks in 24:13 of ice time. Opening the season with a combined minus-5 rating during the Blue Jackets' first two games, Peeke is a plus-8 over his last five outings.