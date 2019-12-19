Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Designated for injured reserve
Peeke suffered a broken finger that will sideline him 4-6 weeks and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
If Peeke returns on the short end of his timeline, he would be out of action until mid-January and would miss at least 13 games. In seven appearances since being called up from AHL Cleveland, the Florida native averaged a mere 12:27 of ice time and had just one assist, three shots and 12 hits to show for it. In his stead, Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from the minors to bolster the club's blue line depth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.