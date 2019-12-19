Peeke suffered a broken finger that will sideline him 4-6 weeks and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

If Peeke returns on the short end of his timeline, he would be out of action until mid-January and would miss at least 13 games. In seven appearances since being called up from AHL Cleveland, the Florida native averaged a mere 12:27 of ice time and had just one assist, three shots and 12 hits to show for it. In his stead, Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from the minors to bolster the club's blue line depth.