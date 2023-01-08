Peeke recorded four hits and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.

After being a healthy scratch for the last game of 2022 and the first game of 2023, Peeke has drawn back into the Blue Jackets' lineup and seen significant ice time over the last two contests, including a team-high 25:16 on Saturday. The 24-year-old offers little offensive upside with three goals and five points over 36 games this season, but his 77 hits and 69 blocked shots highlight his value to Columbus as a stay-at-home defender.