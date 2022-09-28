Peeke inked a three-year, $8.25 million contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Peeke played in all 82 games for the Jackets last season in which he recorded two goals on 72 shots, 13 assists and 191 hits while averaging 21:28 of ice time. While the 24-year-old blueliner could see an uptick in ice time this upcoming season, he is unlikely to be a significant factor on the power play which will limit his offensive upside.