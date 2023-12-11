Peeke was a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The 25-year-old blueliner drew into the lineup for a few games last week while Erik Gudbranson was ill, but Peeke quickly returned to the press box. On the season, he has only one assist in seven games with a minus-5 rating, but he has contributed 13 hits and 12 blocked shots. With Gudbranson potentially facing a suspension for an incident in Sunday's game, Peeke could find his way back into the lineup, but he's unlikely to make much of an impact.