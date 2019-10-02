Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Last cut of camp
Peeke was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Peeke had a strong training camp but was simply squeezed out of the picture due to the Jackets' depth on the blue line. The 21-year-old could make his NHL debut as soon as an injury opens up a spot for him in Columbus.
