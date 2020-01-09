Peeke (finger) has joined the Blue Jackets for the final two games of their road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Peeke has been sidelined since mid-December with a broken finger, so he likely won't play in either of Columbus' next two games, but it's nonetheless an encouraging sign that he's resumed practicing. The 21-year-old blueliner is on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before rejoining the lineup.