Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Links up with team
Peeke (finger) has joined the Blue Jackets for the final two games of their road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Peeke has been sidelined since mid-December with a broken finger, so he likely won't play in either of Columbus' next two games, but it's nonetheless an encouraging sign that he's resumed practicing. The 21-year-old blueliner is on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated before rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Facing extended absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Summoned to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Last cut of camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Secures entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.