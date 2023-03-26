Peeke recorded an assist to complement three blocked shots in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Peeke snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper and endured 21:13 of ice time in a game that couldn't end fast enough for the Blue Jackets. The American has collected five goals and six assists through 70 games; those numbers won't excite fantasy managers, but he does have 157 hits and 173 blocked shots to sharpen his defensive profile.